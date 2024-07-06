Tata Steel reported that its consolidated sales were up 4 per cent in the June quarter at 7.46 million tonnes against 7.18 mt logged in the same period last year. However, on a sequential basis sales were down five per cent compared to 7.86 mt registered in March quarter.

The company’s production in the June quarter increased 13 per cent to 7.96 mt (7.07 mt). Tata Steel India crude steel production stood at 5.25 mt was up 5 per cent on YoY basis. Production was lower QoQ in India due to planned maintenance shutdowns, said the company.

Sales in India, at 4.94 mt (4.79 mt), were up 3 per cent year over year, but they were down 9 per cent compared to 5.42 mt recorded in the March quarter.

