Tata Steel’s Noamundi iron mine accorded Five Star rating

The Noamundi Iron Mine of Tata Steel has been accorded the ‘Five Star rating’ for sustainable development in the last three consecutive financial years.

DB Sundara Ramam, Vice President (Raw Materials), Tata Steel said, sustainable mining demands the judicious use of technology at each stage of the mine’s life and the current focus is on digitalisation besides smart solutions aimed at creating a sustainable future for stakeholders.

Noamundi Iron Mine has taken several initiatives in and around the region with respect to energy conservation and reducing carbon footprint including rainwater harvesting, plantation in and around Noamundi, setting up a 3 MW Solar Power Plant to reduce the carbon footprint and generate power in a sustainable manner.

Star ratings

The Ministry of Mines had launched the scheme of ‘Star Rating of Mines’ for awarding the mining lease owners in 2016 for their efforts and initiatives for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Framework.

One to five stars are awarded to mines based on the provisions stipulated, with the best performing leases being given Five Stars. The mining leaseholders with Five Star ratings for the last three years were felicitated in the conclave to encourage sustainable mining.