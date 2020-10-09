Tata Technologies, GKN Automotive open global e-mobility engg centre

Tata Technologies, a global engineering and product development digital services company, and GKN Automotive, a driveline systems and advanced ePowertrain technologies company, announced the opening of an advanced, global e-mobility software engineering centre in Bengaluru.

Also read: Electric vehicle adoption rises

The new centre spread across a 12,650 square feet area, will house a design studio, lab stations, meeting/conference rooms, a wellness centre and will leverage Tata Technologies’ expertise in electric and embedded systems as well as its ability to attract software engineering talent to work on GKN Automotive’s next-generation e-Drive technologies, reshaping the future of sustainable e-mobility.

The ambition is to have a workforce of more than 100 software engineers and support staff by the end of 2020. An accelerated recruitment drive is already in place to attract talent to develop GKN Automotive’s future advanced e-powertrain capabilities supplying global automotive manufacturers.

Also read: With an EV policy in place, Karnataka waits for Tesla's investment decision

Warren Harris, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Technologies, said, “Tata Technologies, with a vision of ‘engineering a better world’ enables global OEMs and Tier 1 manufacture and realise better products through its product design and engineering capabilities. This collaboration with GKN Automotive will significantly contribute towards the development of the next-generation of electric vehicles that are sustainable and help us achieve a greener world.”

Liam Butterworth, CEO, GKN Automotive, said, “This is an important initiative for GKN Automotive. Collaborating with Tata Technologies to build this centre is critical in enabling us to draw upon the software engineering talent in India and leverage Tata Technologies’ product engineering capabilities.”