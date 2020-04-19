Tata’s jewellery brand Tanishq offers online sale on Akshaya Tritiya

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
With the lockdown extended till May 3, Tanishq, the jewellery brand of the Tata group, will sell its products online during Akshaya Tritiya (falling on April 26) this year.
Tanishq started its Akshaya Tritiya offer from April 18 and will go on till April 27 on its e-commerce platform. Once the situation returns to normalcy and services resume, the customers can either opt to go to the store and pick up their jewellery or get it delivered to their doorstep, says a press release.
Akshaya Tritiya is also a traditional anchor for a lot of Tanishq’s customers, nearly 54 per cent of its regular Akshaya Tritiya buyers expressed their interest to pursue the tradition of bringing gold as a harbinger of good times.
Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division at Titan Company Ltd, says:“We are reaching out to customers to put out collective belief and hope in the tradition for a new beginning, and usher in a brighter tomorrow. Gold is always a safe haven as compared to other instruments. For Indians, gold is beyond an adornment metal. It is a symbol of security. So it symbolises beauty with the purpose of appreciating returns. Akshaya Tritiya is the time when a lot of customers buy wedding jewellery and we want those customers to consider us as their trusted wedding jeweller.”
Tanishq has launched new technology initiatives such as video calling feature, live assisted chat in its website and set up of a remote war room to resolve any customer query in real-time. Creating unique experiences and superior customer services for our customers are at the heart of Tanishq, the release said.
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Before the virus get to you, buy a health insurance policy
Turning the spotlight on the domestic PV business, the firm could be preparing for a future independent of JLR
Although optimism prevails, there is no reason for investors to lower their guard
Valuation of world’s largest index appears attractive with PE multiples of 16-17 times
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...