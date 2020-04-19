Tata’s jewellery brand Tanishq offers online sale on Akshaya Tritiya

With the lockdown extended till May 3, Tanishq, the jewellery brand of the Tata group, will sell its products online during Akshaya Tritiya (falling on April 26) this year.

Tanishq started its Akshaya Tritiya offer from April 18 and will go on till April 27 on its e-commerce platform. Once the situation returns to normalcy and services resume, the customers can either opt to go to the store and pick up their jewellery or get it delivered to their doorstep, says a press release.

Akshaya Tritiya is also a traditional anchor for a lot of Tanishq’s customers, nearly 54 per cent of its regular Akshaya Tritiya buyers expressed their interest to pursue the tradition of bringing gold as a harbinger of good times.

Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division at Titan Company Ltd, says:“We are reaching out to customers to put out collective belief and hope in the tradition for a new beginning, and usher in a brighter tomorrow. Gold is always a safe haven as compared to other instruments. For Indians, gold is beyond an adornment metal. It is a symbol of security. So it symbolises beauty with the purpose of appreciating returns. Akshaya Tritiya is the time when a lot of customers buy wedding jewellery and we want those customers to consider us as their trusted wedding jeweller.”

Tanishq has launched new technology initiatives such as video calling feature, live assisted chat in its website and set up of a remote war room to resolve any customer query in real-time. Creating unique experiences and superior customer services for our customers are at the heart of Tanishq, the release said.