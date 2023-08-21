In a bid to scale the Soulfull brand, Tata Consumer Products has ventured into the wafer biscuit category.

The company has priced its newest offering -- Ragi Choco Sticks -- at Rs 5 for a single stick, and Rs 150 for a jar of 30, and is aiming to expand in the hinterland.

“We are setting close to 2X growth for ourselves. We need to ensure we scale the brand in the next two to three years. We took eight months to develop the Ragi Choco Sticks, as we do not use white flour which is the cheapest ingredient.

“We tweaked the product in the manufacturing process, and made the base material economical. As we have increased the scaling, we have been able to manage affordability and offer the consumers a strong price point. At the same time, we have not compromised with taste,“ said Prashant Parameswaran, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Soulfull Pvt Ltd, to businessline.

The company, which mainly offers breakfast cereals and oats, is looking at entering newer product categories. The company said it would build products in the categories it plays in, and in 12 months would enter four new categories.

General Trade & Expansion

Soulfull products are available in 5 lakh outlets in the country and it plans to expand its general trade by penetrating deeper within the domestic market.

“This is a completely general trade-focused Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) and at the same time, we will ensure that it is available conveniently, making it easier for consumers to reach out for the product. We are looking to explore the category and have a significant share at the year-end,” he said said

Manufacturing capabilities

businessline had earlier reported that Soulfull is planning to expand its Bidadi plant. The company recently started a new manufacturing plant in Indore, targeting an increase in product supplies in other parts of the country.

“The new Indore plant is strategically located as it will give us the ability to service the North, East, West and Central markets, as against serving these markets from Bengaluru. It will give us the ability to get higher volume products at a shorter distance and shorter time, which becomes an important part of our integrated distributed manufacturing strategy.

“The facility will manufacture the snacking range of products, the larger volumetric SKUs that will enable us to save on freight costs over time,” he added