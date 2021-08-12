Tax department issues show-cause notice to SpiceJet for non-payment of GST dues

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The tax department has served a notice to SpiceJet for non-payment of GST dues asking the airline to pay ₹80.68 crore with interest as dues between February 2020 and June 2021. SpiceJet has filed a writ petition in the Chandigarh High Court against the notice.
According to sources, SpiceJet had requested to make the payments in installments. It had also asked the tax department if the dues could be adjusted against possible refunds owed by the GST department to the airline.
However, these requests were declined. Instead, the GST department threatened recovery proceedings under Section 79 of the CGST and HGST Act, 2017. It had also asked the debt-strapped carrier to submit details of all the bank accounts along with movable and immovable assets of the airline.
In its submission to the court, SpiceJet said it admits to the tax liabilities; however, it does not have funds to discharge its GST liabilities in view of the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the aviation sector.
While the tax department has claimed that SpiceJet has unpaid dues to the tune of ₹80.68 crore since February 2020, the airline has acknowledged dues of only over ₹63 crore.
The tax department has contended that “it is apparent that there was a deliberate attempt on behalf of the petitioner’s (SpiceJet) part in under-reporting the details of the supplies and the consequent tax liability arising therefrom.”
Court filings show that the tax department also said while SpiceJet had filed an application before the commissioner requesting a leeway to pay the dues in installments, it should have made the petition under section 80 of the CGST Act.
“The petitioner has made submissions only after issuance of show-cause notice for under-reporting of details and wrong filing of ‘GSTR 3B’. This conduct of the petitioner cannot be called unblemished,” it added. The airline has, however, said that its request for making payments in installment was much ahead of the show-cause notice issued by the tax department.
The issue adds to the ongoing financial woes faced by the airline. SpiceJet has defaulted on cash and carry payments to the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Airlines usually pay monthly charges to airport operators. Under the cash and carry mode, carriers have to make payments on a daily basis to avail themselves of airport services for their flights.
“SpiceJet is already making payments as per the plan submitted to the authorities. A GST input tax credit of ₹215 crore in favour of SpiceJet is also pending,” said a SpiceJet spokesperson
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...