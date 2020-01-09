TCL launches  new range of smart TVs and air-conditioners

Global corporation TCL has announced the launch of a range of AI-powered smart televisions and air-conditioners, as well as the TCL Home app for Android and iOS, in the Indian market.

TCL has been bullish on garnering a larger share of the Indian TV market with its affordable range of TVs. It recently invested over ₹2,000 crore in a large panel factory in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, according to reports. The new range of AI-enabled smart TVs and air-conditioners is expected to further help the Chinese electronics company expand its portfolio in the Indian home appliances market.

C8 television series

The TCL 4K AI Android C8 TV series is equipped with Dolby Vision and WCG series complete with a 4K UHD for better quality viewing and enhanced pictures. The picture quality is further enhanced by Motion Estimation/Motion Compensation (MEMC) backed by TCL’s proprietary software algorithm.

The screen is paired with the latest Onkyo speaker and Dolby Atmos technology for better sound quality. The AI-driven smart television comes configured with the latest Android Pie (9.0) system with a built-in Google Assistant.

The television’s voice configurations make it possible for users to manage the appliance’s multiple functions hands-free, including programme reservation, changing channels and power on/off.

The smart TV is priced at ₹49,990 for the 55-inch model and ₹69,990 for the 65-inch model.

IoT-enabled air-conditioners

TCL has launched three different ranges of smart air-conditioners under its Elite series — the Turbo Air, Smart Air and iECO Air.

Its latest loT- and AI-powered smart ACs come with ultra-inverter technology for higher energy savings. The AI-IoT combo gives users multiple options for controlling the air-conditioner, including hotspot, Wi-Fi control, voice commands and through the app.

The smart air-conditioning also helps trim power consumption by up to 300 units an hour. The condenser and evaporator come with a gold coating accompanied by a BLDC (brushless DC) motor for noise reduction.

The cooling process has become faster up with the AC’s turbo air feature that enables ultra-fast cooling within 30 seconds. Its fireproof electric control box ensures safety in case of malfunction.

The prices for the Turbo Air, Smart Air and iECO Air start at ₹26,990, ₹28,990 and ₹40,990, respectively.

TCL Home app

The new products are complemented by the TCL Home app that lets users control multiple appliances directly through their mobile phones. Some of the app’s most noticeable features are voice command, remote access, live chat and support.