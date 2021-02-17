TCL launches smart air conditioners and TV’s in Kerala

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
TCL, the consumer electronics company, has launched its AI Ultra Inverter Air Conditioner – Vitamin C and the first 8K QLED smart TV with IMAX enhanced and Pop-up camera in the Kerala market.
Vijay Mikillineni, Head of Air Condition Business said that with the smart home cooling and connectivity, AI Air conditioner is a game changer. The device has silver ion and dust filters to keep in-room air clean and virus-free. It is also equipped with a Vitamin C filter for an added layer of protection. The new upgrade also meets safety protocols to ensure a safe living experience in the post-Covid world.
The ₹2,400 crore manufacturing plant at Tirupathi has a production capacity of eight million for 22-55 inches TV screens and 30 million for 3.5-8 inches mobile screens per annum, he said.
TCL founded in 1981 is ranked 2nd in sales volume in global TV market and it operates over 160 prominent markets globally.
