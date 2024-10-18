September 2024 September 2023 Change Profit/Loss Rs. 364 crore Rs. 338 crore 7.69% Revenue Rs. 4,214 crore Rs. 3,733 crore 12.8%

Fast-moving consumer Goods (FMCG) maker Tata Consumer Products Limited’s consolidated net profit increased 7.69 per cent to ₹364 crore for the quarter that ended September 30. The company had clocked ₹338 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

A 25.5 per cent increase was reported with ₹364 crore in the June quarter.

Revenue from operations grew 12.8 per cent to ₹4,214 crore in September as compared to ₹3,733 crore registered last year. A 3.17 per cent dip was recorded in revenues with ₹4,352 crore in the June quarter.

“We delivered a topline growth of 13 per cent in Q2 FY25, with an EBITDA growth of 11 per cent. During the quarter, we recorded continued growth & market share gain in the India salt business, strong growth in Tata Sampann & Tata Soulful. Our India tea business was impacted by subdued category trends. With the integration completed for both Capital Foods and Organic India, we are starting to see strong synergy benefits and both businesses witnessed strong quarter-on-quarter growth. Tata Starbucks reached the milestone of being the largest café operator by store count, with 457 stores across 70 cities. We delivered a strong performance in the International Business along with significant margin expansion led by strong revenue growth in the UK and earlier structural interventions.” said Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products.

TCP acquired Capital Foods revenue grew 25 per cent q-o-q while Organic India revenue grew 45 per cent q-o-q.

Beverage biz

During the quarter, the company’s India beverages business grew 3 per cent with tea volumes declining 4 per cent year-on-year. Its revenue grew 28 per cent with volume growth of 1 per cent. The coffee business registered a revenue growth of 29 per cent during the quarter.

“In India, we continued to strengthen our sales & distribution infrastructure with the rollout of a new distributor management system, centralised planning & dispatch capability and an auto-replenishment system. Modern trade and e-commerce continue to be strong contributors to our growth. Additionally, we are incubating new channels (Food Services/HoReCa and Pharmacies) to fuel growth. The merger of our wholly-owned subsidiaries in India - NourishCo, Tata Soulfull and Tata SmartFoodz was successfully completed during the quarter in line with our ambition to simplify, synergise and scale the business,” added Sunil D’ Souza.

International business & Starbucks

The company’s international business revenue grew 7 per cent and 5 per cent in constant currency. The profitability of the international business improved 53 per cent year-on-year. Tata Starbucks added 19 new stores during the quarter and entered 5 new cities. The total number of stores is 457 across 70 cities.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit