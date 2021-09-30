TCS bags deal from MCX to transform core trading systems

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced that it was selected by The Multi Commodity Exchange India Ltd (MCX), India’s largest commodity exchange, as the technology solution provider for its growth and transformation journey for Project Udaan.
In this project, TCS will design and deploy a cutting-edge, ultra-low latency, high availability, high resilience and high-performance solution that integrates multiple systems to transform MCX’s operations end-to-end. It will build a new technology core, transforming MCX’s trading and post-trade functions, to support its growth and strengthen its leadership position in the commodity derivatives market in India, a statement said.
Post-trade activities such as clearing, risk management, delivery and settlement will be transformed using TCS BaNCS for Market Infrastructure. Its unified clearing approach with integrated real-time risk management and position monitoring, as well as its collateral and delivery management and settlement capabilities, will help MCX in meeting its business needs. BaNCS’ APIs and support for global messaging standards will integrate with various participants, sub-systems and ecosystems.
Additionally, TCS will implement TCS BaNCS for Securities Trading for MCX’s trading members.
R Vivekanand, Co-Head, TCS Financial Solutions said, “Increasing trading volumes, longer trading hours, new asset classes, and higher retail participation are driving forward thinking exchanges and market infrastructure institutions to accelerate their transformation.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...