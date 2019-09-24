TCS BaNCS launches Real-time Payments Solution

Tata Consutlancy Services (TCS) has launched its real-time payments solution in multiple markets, as part of TCS BaNCS for Payments. This is to enable instant payments across the world.

With the TCS BaNCS Real-time Payments solution, financial institutions can offer instant payments in their home countries as well in international markets. The solution is API-enabled for the open banking environment and its technology stack can integrate payments from several platforms, TCS said.

The TCS BaNCS Real-time Payments solution has been adopted by leading financial institutions across the world, and is helping them launch new offerings that enhance end-user experience, deepen existing customer relationships, tap into new segments, and build competitive differentiation.

With data and process models based on ISO 20022 standards, the solution is functionally ready for domestic and cross-border real-time payments in the UK, Europe (SEPA Insta), Sweden (Swish), India (IMPS & UPI) and Malaysia (RPP). It will soon be available in Canada, the US, and Middle East and Africa in alignment with the roadmap for real-time payments in each region.

“The TCS BaNCS Real-time Payments solution will help our customers by leveraging new ecosystems, become more agile, fuel innovation and pursue new business models and succeed in a Business 4.0™ world,” said Venkateshwaran Srinivasan, Head, TCS Financial Solutions.

The solution’s cloud native architecture aims to ease system deployment and integration and provide scalability, speed, and security.

The Real-time Payments solution is an advanced offering of TCS BaNCS for Payments, designed on ISO 20022-based data and process models with APIs.

TCS BaNCS for Payments is a SWIFT certified and SWIFT gpi ready solution that supports payment processing across multiple geographies, entities and currencies.