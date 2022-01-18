TCS becomes the title sponsor and technology partner of Toronto Waterfront Marathon

January 18

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with the Canada Running Series (CRS) as the new title sponsor and official IT services and technology consulting partner of the Toronto Waterfront Marathon and Virtual Race through November 2026.

The development follows TCS’ renewal as the title and technology sponsorship of the TCS New York City Marathon, and becoming the new title and technology sponsor of the TCS London Marathon this year.

Modernising marathons

The partnership is aimed to modernise marathon running in Canada through a new official race app. The app’s features include first-of-its-kind environmental impact calculator that will enable runners and spectators to track and offset their environmental impact. TCS will also work with CRS to create a hybrid and immersive race experience for all runners and spectators around the globe.

The official race app will offer tracking of both in-person and virtual runners on the same racecourse map and let spectators create digital cheer cards to share messages of encouragement on social media. Runners can share the link of the app with friends and family. The app will get automatically downloaded with them, already having selected to be tracked.

‘Building on belief’

Soumen Roy, Executive Director and Country Head, TCS Canada, said, “Running a marathon makes you believe that you can accomplish anything. We can’t wait to channel the spirit of building on belief by enhancing the Toronto Waterfront Marathon experience with innovative technology and trailblazing sustainability initiatives in our local communities.”

Charlotte Brookes, Event Director of CRS & the Toronto Waterfront Marathon, added, “It’s a unique opportunity to take our World Athletics Gold Label event to the next level and beyond, to greatly enhance the runner experience though innovative technology, to showcase athletic excellence, and to have a broader impact in building a healthy, caring, and sustainable Toronto. The new TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon race app will be a symbol of our collaboration that will connect, sustain and inspire us all whether we are participating in-person or virtually, from anywhere around the globe.”

TCS will donate 32,000 person-hours toward helping the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon become the most sustainable race in Canada. CRS’ goal is to achieve Evergreen Certification by 2022.

Together, TCS and CRS will be adding two new Charity Partners: Trans Canada Trail and Trees for Life Canada. Runners will be allowed to donate money towards Trans Canada Trails’ new AccessNow partnership that is creating accessibility mapping across its more than 28,000 km of National Trails, or Trees for Life’s tree planting projects along the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon racecourse.