TCS continues to hire in the UK; maintains status as a top brand

TCS has hired 7,000 employees in the UK over the last five years, and upskilled 90 per cent of its UK staff on the back of continued growth in the region.

In a filing to the exchanges, TCS said that it is the second-largest provider of IT services by revenue in the UK this year. To support this growth, it has added more than 7,000 employees, including 1,800 trainees, over the last five years, making it among the top UK recruiters of IT services talent.

Also read: TCS expands partnership with home improvement firm Kingfisher Plc

TCS counts companies such as Legal and General, Halfords, M&S, Seadrill, and Forth Ports, amongst its 200 customers, helping them leverage digital technologies to launch innovative new products, services and customer experiences towards their growth and transformation objectives. UK contributes around 15 per cent of its overall business.

In the UK, TCS currently employs over 18,000 people in 30 locations. TCS pointed out that its workforce is young and diverse, with 54 nationalities represented, women making up 28 per cent of employees, much higher than the 17 per cent average in the UK IT sector.

Further, as a part of the reskilling efforts, TCS said that it has upskilled more than 90 per cent of its UK staff in the last two years, reflecting its commitment to nurturing local IT talent. TCS is also investing in the tech professionals of the future, equipping young people with the skills and passion to pursue STEM subjects and careers in the industry, according to the filing.

Also read: TCS buys Pramerica Ireland, takes over 1,400 employees

TCS has been selected as a Superbrand in the UK, for the sixth consecutive year. It continues to maintain its position among the top three brands in IT services worldwide and grow as an influential brand in the UK digital economy, it said in the filing.

The annual survey recognised TCS as one of the strongest brands, based on its excellent brand reputation, notable business performance, industry-leading staff development and job creation, and commitment to corporate social responsibility initiatives, it added. Globally, TCS has around 453,450 employees.