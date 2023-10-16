Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has fired 16 employees and barred six vendors from the company over a purported hiring scam that surfaced in June, this year.

“Sixteen employees have been separated from the company for code of conduct violations, and three employees have been removed from the resource management function,” TCS stated in an exchange filing on Sunday.

Additionally, six vendors, their owners, and affiliates have been debarred from doing any business with TCS.

On June 23, the Mint newspaper reported that TCS had discovered within its ranks a multi-crore recruitment scam that compromised the hiring process at the Tata Group firm.

A whistleblower, in a communication to TCS’ chief executive officer and the chief operating officer, had alleged that a senior executive at the company’s resource management group was accepting bribes from staffing firms for years.

Following this, on June 29, TCS said that it had banned six employees and six business associates or subcontractors over the alleged hiring scam.

