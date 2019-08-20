Companies

TCS surpasses RIL to reclaim most-valued firm status

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 20, 2019 Published on August 20, 2019

Tata Consultancy Services on Tuesday reclaimed the status as the country’s most-valued company by market valuation replacing Reliance Industries Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) had on Monday raced past TCS to become the country’s most-valued firm by market valuation.

At the end of trade on Tuesday, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS was at ₹8,20,702.82 crore, which is ₹11,835.13 crore more than that of RIL’s ₹8,08,867.69 crore.

Shares of TCS rose 1.09 per cent to close at ₹2,187.15 apiece on the BSE, while those of RIL fell 1.25 per cent to ₹1,276.

RIL and TCS have in the past also competed with each other for the number one position in terms of m-cap.

In the ranking of top domestic firms by m-cap, TCS was at number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank with a valuation of ₹6,07,554.81 crore, HUL (₹3,98,550.69 crore) and HDFC (₹3,60,752.21 crore).

The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with stock price movement.

