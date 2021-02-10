TCS to recruit 1,500 technology employees across UK

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that it will recruit 1,500 technology employees across the UK over the next year.
The announcement followed Monday’s meeting in Mumbai between visiting UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss and TCS CEO, Rajesh Gopinathan, where they discussed the company’s commitment to continue investing in the UK’s economy, innovation, technology sector, and in developing workforce skills.
“The announcement builds on TCS’s rich 45-year history in the UK. By partnering with some of UK’s largest corporations in their growth and transformation initiatives and helping them harness the power of emerging technologies to launch new innovative products and services, TCS has been an integral part of the UK economy’s initiatives to remain globally competitive,” the IT services company said in a press release.
TCS is also one of the UK’s largest recruiters of IT talent, with 54 nationalities represented. Women make up 28 per cent of the workforce, much higher than the 17 per cent average in the IT sector.
Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS said: “This development builds on the great work TCS is delivering to our UK customers. Our sustained investments have made TCS the preferred growth and transformation partner of our valued customers in the UK, allowing them to digitally transform their business for competitive growth.”
Equally committed to giving the UK’s young people quality jobs and opportunities, TCS STEM skills programmes have reached more than 1,50,000 young people in the UK in the last three years and in 2020, with Queen Mary University of London, the launch of TCS Digital Explorers Bursary provides financial assistance to undergraduate students from low-income families.
