TCS veteran Ravi Viswanathan joins TVS Supply Chain as JMD

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 17, 2020 Published on February 17, 2020

Ravi Vishwanathan

Ravi Viswanathan, a senior Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) executive who quit the firm recently, has joined Chennai-based TVS Supply Chain Solutions as Joint Managing Director effective February 14. TVS Supply Chain is an end-to-end supply chain management service provider.

Until recently, Viswanathan was Global Chief Marketing Officer at TCS. In the last three decades, he had built and led multiple business units in India’s top software company, said a release.

At TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Viswanathan will report to the company’s Managing Director R Dinesh. He will additionally take on the role of CEO from April 1, 2020, the release added.

S Ravichandran, Deputy Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, will continue as Director and Advisor to the company.

