Teachmint acquires education ERP player MyClassCampus

BL Bengaluru Bureau,

January 28

Teachmint, an education infrastructure start-up, has acquired MyClassCampus, an educational ERP player which enables campuses with end-to-end digitisation of their operations, management and communication.

While the company did not disclose the deal value for this acquisition, Mihir Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder, Teachmint told BusinessLine that they have bought 100 per cent stake in MyClassCampus through a mix of cash and equity.

With this, Teachmint has expanded its offerings for schools and institutes by combining a deep ERP software with its own state-of-the-art Learning Management System. This deal marks Teachmint’s fourth acquisition, following Teachmore, Teachee India team and Airlearn.

Teachmint For Institute is an offering from Teachmint’s robust suite of education infrastructure products which enables schools, higher educational institutes, universities, and coaching centers to digitise and operate in a unique blend of online and offline through technology enablement.

It offers educational institutes a highly simple, effective, and intuitive platform to conduct and monitor all their classes and institute activities, from automating attendance, fees collection and performance assessments to recording and storing lectures. Launched in July 2021, Teachmint for Institute has seen adoption from over 4,000 institutes across India.

Announcing this acquisition, Mihir Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder, Teachmint, said, “We are extremely excited about joining forces with the highly passionate and experienced team of MyClassCampus. From our very first interaction, we instantly realised that together we can create the synergy needed to provide the best infrastructure support and technology enablement to schools and institutes. We are confident that MyClassCampus’ extensive ERP combined with our state-of-art LMS will be a complete one-stop solution for educational institutes across the globe and we are delighted to have Rachit, Rutvij, Raj and the entire MyClassCampus team onboard.”

Founded in 2017 by Rachit Dave, Rutvij Vora and Raj Kothari, MyClassCampus is a campus management solution which enables schools, colleges and coaching centres to digitise all their operations from online admissions, HR and Payroll management, performance management to communication management among many other functions. Since inception, the company has served over 1,500 institutes and more than 2 million students across 30+ countries.

Commenting on the development, Rachit Dave, Co-Founder, MyClassCampus, said, “Building MyClassCampus for the past 5 years has been a fabulous journey for all of us. And we are even more excited about taking it to the next level by coming together with Teachmint. We have been committed to solving for education by enabling schools, universities and coaching centers to become future-ready and with Teachmint we have found the perfect integration to deliver even more value and innovation to them. Teachmint’s understanding of the space and growth ove rthe past 20 months has been inspirational and together we are well-positioned to truly revolutionize this industry, empower educators and create impactful learning experiences.”

Teachmint was founded in 2020 by Mihir Gupta, Payoj Jain, Divyansh Bordia and Anshuman Kumar. Teachmint has raised $118 million till date and is backed by International and Indian investors such as Rocketship.vc, Lightspeed India, Learn Capital, Goodwater Capital, Vulcan Capital, Better Capital, CM Ventures, Epiq Capital and Titan Capital.