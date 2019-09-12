Tech breaking down barriers between sciences: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Bye-bye business, says Ma
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
Now, with the changing times, there are no barriers between chemistry, zoology and botany. “All three streams are a scientific conglomerate. There are no barriers any more, but a convergence of knowledge,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Chairman and Managing Director, Biocon Ltd.
Speaking at an event to mark the centenary year of the Botany Department of Central College, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said botany and related subjects are breaking new ground. “Technology has advanced so much since my student days that by merely peering into a microscope, the whole genome sequence can be figured out now.”
“When I was a student, genetics as a subject was not there and gene research started only a few years later. I studied my honours programme here 50 years ago and I am extremely delighted that the botany department of Central College is celebrating its 100th year,” she said.
Talking about how technology is fast changing the life science field, she said “Today, life sciences is very different. We use Artificial Intelligence , bio-informatics and other advanced technology. Synthetic sciences are also being integrated and Enzyme technology is gaining importance.”
The centenary celebration was organised by Central College Botany Department Alumni Charitable Trust and the Bengaluru Central University.
Addressing former professors, alumni and current students, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said the way we understand immune system is very different now. “Immunology is key to life sciences in both plants and animals. There is a huge transformation in healthcare, especially cancer. Today, biological science is helping cure cancer. The world’s focus is shifting from radiation and chemotherapy to immuno oncology to fight cancer.”
S Japhet, vice-chancellor of Bengaluru Central University, said the motto of BCU will be “Namma Bengaluru, Namma BCU” to make the university a premier brand of the city.
