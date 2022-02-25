Tech innovations, growing CGD network promises better times ahead for gas use in gensets

Gas consumption in generators is rising gradually aided by cheaper prices of natural gas compared with diesel, lesser operating costs (opex), and the government’s strong commitment to checking emissions to meet COP26 pledges and to reduce pollutants like particulate matter (PM), nitrogen oxide (NOx), CO2 and CO (carbon monoxide) around major cities such as Delhi-NCR.

In last few years, the sale of gas gensets and dual fuel use technologies picked up pace, mainly attributed to the expanding city gas distribution (CGD) and gas being a cheaper and cleaner alternative.

Low opex of gas gensets compared to diesel gensets (DG), along with growing construction activities is boosting demand in India. At present, the Indian market is around ₹1,800 crore, with projections of growing to ₹2,500-2,600 crore in five years. Major players include Green Power International, Caterpillar India, Cummins India, Mahindra Powerol and Kirloskar Oil Engines.

Lower opex

Green Power International Senior Sales Manager Sayandeep Bardhan says that gas gensets are more eco-friendly and can economise costs compared. With one unit of gas, these generators can produce 4-4.3 kilowatt (KW) of power, while a DG can produce 3-3.5 KW in a unit. Gas generators cost ₹12-13 for every unit of power, while diesel is ₹26 per unit.

On an average, DG set generates 3-3.5 units of power from a litre of diesel or 1 SCM (standard cubic meters) of PNG. At current prices, the cost of 1 unit of electricity will be ₹29.14 per unit with DGs against ₹20.16 per unit for a gas genset. Ppex is lower by 40-45 per cent for gas gensets and emissions are cut by 30-35 per cent.

While DGs are cheaper than gas gensets, with diesel prices hovering at ₹96-97 per litre at present and expected to rise, as crude oil crossed $100 per barrel in international markets on Thursday, natural gas still stands to gain. In Delhi, at present PNG costs ₹35.61 per SCM while CNG is ₹56.51 per kg.

For high power, response and longevity, diesel was earlier a preferred choice, but spark-ignited (gas) industrial engines can optimise their engine RPM to make transient response similar to diesel. Natural gas units that can meet the 10-second startup requirement for backup systems are also being produced, a study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), released in January 2021, said.

Diesel needs to be stored in bulk, requiring more storage, while PNG does not require any storage as it is supplied through pipelines.

Dual-fuel technology

Several technologies have been developed to cut down DG opex. Eden Innovations India CEO Manish Dixit said, “With gas genset opex comes down significantly, but capex is high as 1 MW gas generator can cost ₹3-4 crore. Capex for DGs is less but opex goes up, and it also pollutes the environment. But with dual-fuel technology we have an option that makes sound economic sense”.

Eden developed a dual-fuel technology — OptiBlend Kit system – which costs around ₹15-20 lakh per MW and can cut diesel use by up to 70 per cent.

“Recently, we conducted tailpipe emission test through a NABL accredited laboratory on DG set rating 500 KVA, 1000 KVA and 1500 KVA at various locations in Delhi-NCR and the result reflects NOx reduction by 40-60 per cent, and significant reduction of HC, CO and PM,” he noted.

As centre and states become more serious about checking pollution, such technologies can help MSMEs who are emerging out of the disruption caused by Covid and are short on capital but still need to adhere to the government mandate.

Environmental concerns

DGs generate high noise levels, contributing to noise pollution. Their use also leads to high emissions of PM, NOx, unburned hydrocarbons and other toxic pollutants along with air pollution. The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) quoting a study said that a standard DG set of 250 kVA capacity running at an average of three hours per day emits 0.183 kg per day of particulate matter (PM) 10, NOx of 3.08 kg a day and 1.50 kg per day of CO.