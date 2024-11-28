Universal Scientific Industrial-Shanghai (USI), providing a global in electronic design and manufacturing and in SiP technology, to establish USI’s first Engineering Offshore Development Center (ODC) in India

Tech Mahindra announced a collaboration with Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) or USI, to establish that latter’s first Engineering Offshore Development Center (ODC) in India. Located at Tech Mahindra’s Bengaluru office, the development centre will focus on smart device engineering, said a press release.

The collaboration will provide scalable solutions, accelerate time-to-market. The centre also marks a significant milestone for USI as it expands the technology company’s engineering capabilities to India, providing a strong foundation for enhancing device software development, hardware design, and testing.

John Fang, USI CTO, said, “The establishment of our offshore development centre with Tech Mahindra marks a significant milestone in extending the capabilities of USI’s R&D efforts. By leveraging Tech Mahindra’s specialised talent pool and deep expertise in the telecom and automotive sectors, we are well-positioned to enhance both the speed and quality of our innovations.”

The centre will provide modem software development, android telephony, middleware, board support package (BSP), device driver engineering, and advanced hardware and printed circuit board (PCB) design. Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra will enhance its modem, radio frequency software, and video bar development capabilities via the collaboration.

The centre r will also help USI streamline product development, enabling it to focus on its core competencies while benefiting from competitive pricing and efficient service delivery.

Narasimham RV, President – Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with USI to launch a first-of-its-kind engineering development center. We are positive that this collaboration will pave the way for device software and hardware design advancements, ultimately setting the stage for future partnerships.”