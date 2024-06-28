Global tech consulting company Tech Mahindra has announced the launch of Project Indus, its indigenous foundational model designed to converse in various Indic languages and dialects. With an intent to expand globally, the first phase of the large language model (LLM) is designed for the Hindi language and its 37+ dialects.

Indus LLM will be implemented using a ‘GenAI in a box’ framework. The company claims this solution will simplify the deployment of advanced AI models for enterprises. The solution leverages Dell Technologies’ high-performance computing solutions, storage, and networking capabilities.

Additionally, the LLM adopts Intel-based infrastructure solutions, including Intel Xeon Processors, OneAPI software, and products leveraging CPU features like Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX), to enable customers to integrate the Indus model in their GenAI applications.

As part of this collaboration, Tech Mahindra claims to leverage Intel GaudiAI Accelerators and AI training assets to train the future generation of Indus models as well as skill up its employees on Intel product portfolio (hardware and software) to provide GenAI expertise to its network of global customers across industries.

Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head – Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra, said, “Project Indus is our seminal effort to develop an LLM from the ground up. Through Makers Lab, our R&D arm, we created a roadmap, collected data from the Hindi-speaking population, and built the Indus model. Our collaboration with Dell Technologies & Intel will help deliver cutting-edge AI solutions that enable enterprises to scale at speed. We will redefine the GenAI landscape, driving innovation and operational excellence.”

According to the company, this collaboration aims to redefine AI-driven solutions in various industries by leveraging Tech Mahindra’s capabilities to develop localized and verticalized industry-agnostic LLMs with Dell and Intel’s infrastructure. It will create tailored use cases and enable customers to leverage various applications, including customer support, experience, and content creation across healthcare, rural education, banking and finance, agriculture, and telecom, among other industries.

“Accessibility and scalability are increasingly important for organizations looking to unlock the power of GenAI. With the Dell AI Factory, LLMs like Project Indus leverage AI-optimized technologies with an open ecosystem of partners, validated and integrated solutions, services, and best practices, accelerating the adoption of AI to drive growth, optimize productivity, and promote innovation,” added Denise Millard, Chief Partner Officer, Dell Technologies.

Tech Mahindra stated that the Indus model will initially focus on key use cases and pilot projects, like providing infrastructure and computing as a service and offering scalable AI solutions to enterprises.

Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President & Managing Director – India Region for Intel, said, “We are proud to collaborate with Tech Mahindra on Project Indus, which will enable seamless deployment of advanced AI models across industries and empower enterprises to unlock GenAI’s full potential for enhanced operational efficiency and a competitive edge. This will not only redefine GenAI solutions but also empower businesses to scale and innovate at an unprecedented pace.”