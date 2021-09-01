Tech Mahindra launches dedicated Google Cloud business unit

Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced the launch of a Google Cloud business unit to accelerate cloud adoption for enterprises.

“The new business unit will focus on developing industry-specific solutions on Google Cloud to help customers balance growth with innovation, enable operational scalability and ensure seamless user experience,” a company release said.

Offering a suite of solutions on Google Cloud, the company will build intellectual property (IP) and personalised solutions for enterprise customers, it said.

Its TechM NXT.NOW charter is focused on leveraging Google Cloud Edge technology, 5G and securely managing network-centric solutions with Google Cloud Anthos.

Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head Of Growth, Tech Mahindra, said, “Tech Mahindra’s deep technology and domain expertise coupled with the power of Google Cloud will enable enterprises to move forward in their cloud transformation journey and become digital leaders in the new normal.”

“Tech Mahindra’s Google Cloud dedicated business is a strategic step to strengthen the strong partnership with Google Cloud, which will bring together teams across competencies and industries to enable digital transformation for customers,” he added.

Tech Mahindra has been given a premier partner status, which will help enhance its cloud transformation offerings by adding more Google Cloud assets in analytics, accelerating the pace of digital business with Apigee (Google Cloud’s API management platform), cloud migration, IoT, security and productivity, while also fostering new partnerships through Google Cloud partner directory, the company said.

Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice-President, Global Ecosystem, at Google Cloud, said, “We’re excited that Tech Mahindra continues to invest in and grow its Google Cloud practice. The launch of the Google Cloud business unit at Tech Mahindra is a testimony of our long-standing partnership and this will deliver unique solutions and services to global customers and move critical workloads to Google Cloud for an enhanced customer experience.”

Tech Mahindra is a Google Cloud partner with over 1,000 trained resources and has helped customers enable digital transformation leveraging Google Cloud with a focus on IOT, AI/ML and digital workspaces, the company said.

It has a dedicated Google Cloud practice, which includes consulting services for migration of workloads, including SAP, to Google Cloud; managed services for ongoing services and domain solutions based on technologies such as IOT, analytics and AI/ML. It is a strategic GSI partner for Google Cloud across North America, Europe, West Asia, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions.