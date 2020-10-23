Tech Mahindra Q2 net down 5.2% to ₹1,064 crore

My Five: Migsun Group MD Yash Miglani
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Tech Manindra reported a net profit of ₹1,064.6 crore in the September-ended quarter, a 9.5 per cent increase on a sequential basis. In the June-ended quarter, profit was ₹972.3 crore. However, on a yearly basis net profit was down 5.27 per cent when compared to ₹1,123.9 crore posted in the year ago period.
Revenues for Q2 were ₹9,371.8 crore, a 2.9 per cent increase when compared to ₹9,106.3 crore in Q1. On a yearly basis, revenues were up by 3.32 per cent when compared to ₹9,069.9 crore. Tech Mahindra’s US Dollar revenues were $1,265.4 million, up 4.8 per cent QoQ, but down 1.7 per cent on a yearly basis.
“Revenue growth of 2.9 per cent QoQ was higher than our forecast of 1.7 per cent,” said Urmil Shah, Research Analyst and VP, IDBI Capital.
CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said: “Our Repair, Rally and Rise strategy has helped the company to emerge stronger, as we journey towards a post Covid world. We are witnessing demand revival across multiple segments, as customers have accelerated their pace of digital transformation.” TCV of new deal wins for Tech Mahindra was $421 million.
Tech Mahindra also announced the acquisition of Momenton, a digital enterprise technology firm, offering consultancy and implementation services, and Tenzing Ltd, a technology consulting company. Tech Mahindra has acquired 100 per cent equity in both the organizations, and together they will enable digital capabilities, modern cloud-based architecture and transformation for customers in Australia and New Zealand, specifically in the Financial Services sector.
“The acquisition of Momenton and Tenzing Ltd, are in line with our strategy to strengthen our digital capabilities, and offer our clients end-to-end transformation services. This will significantly enhance our local presence in the markets, and the combination will create significant synergies and help in bringing next generation solutions to customers enabling them to run better, change faster and grow greater,” said Vivek Agarwal, Head Corporate Development & Global Head for Healthcare and Financial Services, Tech Mahindra.
In news that could cheer investors, the Board has proposed a special dividend of ₹5 per share.
The quarter also saw margins at 18.2 per cent, a huge jump of 390 basis points or 3.9 per cent. Employee cost remained flat, sub-contracting cost declined by 7 per cent, and decline in SG&A costs have resulted in a whopping improvement in EBIT margin,” said Shah. In the quarter, Tech Mahindra had free cash flow at $235.7 million and had total cash of $1.56 billion at the end of September. Active Clients grew 7 per cent sequentially to 988. Tech Mahindra also added 842 people in the quarter and had a total headcount of 1.24 lakh employees. Gurnani said that it will roll out salary hikes in early 2021. “We haven't decided on the quantum of hikes, it may be staggered. Junior employees will get hikes by fiscal 2020-21 and senior employees could get hikes in calendar year 2021,” he said.
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Research findings too signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily provide immunity in ...
Alongside applause for ensuring uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs, the sector needs some nurturing
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Sensex, Nifty 50 advanced this week, but face barriers ahead; investors need to be cautious
The stock of Asian Paints, among the largest paint-makers in the country, gained about 1 per cent on Friday on ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...