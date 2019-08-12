Tech Mahindra to pay $70 million for 65 per cent stake in Mad*Pow

Tech Mahindra will pay $70 million (about Rs 490 crore) to acquire 65 per cent stake in United States (US)-based strategic design consultancy firm Mad*Pow.

“We are buying 65 per cent upfront and for that 65 per cent we are paying about USD 70 million and the balance 35 per cent will be acquired subsequently from the management team and the founders...,” Vivek Agarwal, head for corporate development & BFSI at Tech Mahindra Limited, said in a call with analysts.

The company announced plans to acquire Mad*Pow on July 30.

Tech Mahindra MD and CEO CP Gurnani stated that Mad*Pow is a 70-people strong organisation with capability in customer experience, human center design and understanding of behavioral science. He said this will give Tech Mahindra a significant edge in digital transformation projects.

Agarwal said Mad*Pow’s revenue for the current year is at $17.5 million (about Rs 122 crore) and the margin is in the mid-teens.

“The way we have looked at this acquisition is significant part of synergy opportunity across healthcare, financial services and the media industry,” he said.

Mad*Pow acquisition is expected to help Tech Mahindra boost its capabilities in customer experience and digital transformation, user experience design, behaviour change design, content strategy, mobile app and web development, data science and analytics, among others.