Techno Paints, a Hyderabad-based paints manufacturing company, has said it will invest ₹46 crore to set up three units to expand its production capacity.

While two units will come up in Andhra Pradesh (Visakhapatnam and Chittoor), the third unit will be set up in Madhya Pradesh (Katny).

The three units will manufacture cement putty, textures, primers, and emulsions.

Also read: Indigo Paints to foray into waterproofing, construction chemicals; expand reach

“In the first phase, each plant will have an annual capacity of 30,000 tonnes. We are raising the fund through debt,” Akuri Srinivas Reddy, Founder of Fortune Group, which promotes Techno Paints, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company has three plants in Telangana and one in Andhra Pradesh, with an aggregate annual capacity of 2.50 lakh tonnes.

He said the company recently bagged a contract to paint 26,065 government schools ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ (Our Village - Our School) and Mana Basti-Mana Badi (Our Colony - Our School) project.

“We have so far completed painting works in 2,200 schools,” he said.