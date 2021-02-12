Techno Paints to set up ₹25 cr plant near Hyderabad

Techno Paints, a Hyderabad based painting solutions company, is gearing up to commence work on a new ₹25 core paint manufacturing plant near Hyderabad.

The company is a manufacturer of paints and provides painting solutions. With its existing plants functioning at near 100 per cent capacity, it is now expediting work on the new manufacturing plant.

Techno Paints, which had drawn up plans to take up work on a new manufacturing units, had to put off during the Covid pandemic period.

Akuri Srinivas Reddy, founder of Fortune Group, which markets its products under Techno Paints brand, in a statement said, “We will start work on our new plant soon and expect to begin production by this December. The new plant with an annual capacity of 2.5 lakh metric tonnes will be set up in three acres of land at Sultanpur Industrial Estate near Hyderabad.”

“The company is investing ₹25 crore on this new plant. All five units of our company are running at full capacity. With the new plant, our total capacity will reach 3.3 lakh tonnes,” he said.

The company has drawn up plans to set up two more plants with 5 lakh tonne additional capacity in other States by 2025.

Srinivas Reddy said Techno Paints is among the top companies that provide painting services for Hyderabad real estate segment.