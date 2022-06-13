Technology company STEER appoints Nitin Gupta as CEO

Technology company STEER, which specialises in solutions for transforming and functionalising materials in the field of plastics, pharmaceuticals and food & nutraceuticals has appointed Nitin Gupta as the company’s global CEO.

A statement from the company said the role would involve engaging in the commercialisation process and ensuring that its technological advancements reach the industry and the consumer.

Babu Padmanabhan, Managing Director and Chief Knowledge Officer of STEER, said, “Our Engineering business has the meaningful opportunity to transform the manufacturing paradigm in food, pharmaceutical, and plastic process industries, among others, on a global scale. We have created a large body of work, evidenced by the collection of intellectual property. We have successfully launched our innovations with good commercial outcomes, and it is time to accelerate our growth and engagement with the industry.”

Until recently, Gupta was Director APAC, Middle East & Africa with Tetra Pak Processing Solutions & Equipment based out of Singapore, responsible for Channel Management, Strategic Partnerships, and Key Components Management. He takes over the mandate at STEER from Subodh Jindal, who was the CEO from December 2020. Gupta had earlier worked with Thermax and GEA.