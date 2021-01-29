Technology will be sorely required to keep the world safe: Anand Mahindra

Technology can play a major role in healthcare, according to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra on Friday took to Twitter to laud the efforts of Indian companies such as the Serum Insititute of India and Bharat Biotech in terms of Covid-19 vaccination efforts.

“Thanks to the entrepreneurship of companies like @SerumInstIndia & @BharatBiotech we are leaders in vaccine production. But their efforts along with the pandemic have also given Indian enterprises the appetite and opportunity to be leaders in the healthcare/tech industry,” Mahindra said in a tweet.

The Mahindra Group Chairman further opined that the pandemic may not be the last and that technology will play a critical role in keeping the world safe. Indian companies can lead the coming tech boom, according to Mahindra.

“Apart from mutations of Covid-19, this pandemic will not be the last. There will be more viruses. Technology will be sorely required to keep the world safe and people healthy. If we focus on both product and process innovation, Indian companies can lead the coming boom,” Mahindra tweeted.