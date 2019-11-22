Tecumseh India unveils new unit cooler line-up

For Carraro, India remains a key component despite slowdown woes
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
Tecumseh Products Company, a global leader and developer of innovative commercial refrigeration technologies, has released their new unit cooler line-up at Refcold India being held in Hyderabad.
Along with the release of their unit coolers, Tecumseh showcased their portfolio of compressors and condensing units for commercial refrigeration applications.
Jegapriyan Govindarajan, Managing Director of Tecumseh India, said, “India has a great potential for cold chain. The release of our new unit coolers adds to our growing portfolio of industry leading, value-added refrigeration systems. We look forward to working with customers in India to develop solutions which meet their current and future needs.”
Tecumseh’s unit coolers offer a wide range of cooling capacity from 2.4 to 57.4 kW and provide excellent heat exchange efficiency and air circulation. Due to their compact size and light weight, Tecumseh’s unit coolers greatly reduce installation time and are equipped with a removable side panel and hinged drain pan, making it easy for service and maintenance. The unit coolers are suitable for a wide variety of applications.
The release of Tecumseh’s new unit coolers comes just a few weeks after the company inaugurated the new state-of-the-art Global Technology Centre in India to enhance the development of value-added systems and next-generation compressors.
The new technology centre and the release of their unit cooler line proves Tecumseh is focused on pushing innovation and new technology in the Indian region.
Founded in 1934 in Tecumseh Products Company LLC, is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, US. It is a leading global manufacturer of hermetic reciprocating, rotary and scroll compressors ranging in capacity from 1/15th to 30 horsepower, as well as offering a complete line of condensing units and systems for use in residential and commercial refrigeration and air conditioning applications.
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
Companies will find it difficult to stand on their own feet otherwise
Pawan Goenka, MD of Mahindra & Mahindra, spells out the ingredients of this potential win-win alliance
A price-sensitive market like India also represents a potential that is unmatched
Amid the ongoing challenges in the banking sector, the initial public offering (IPO) of CSB Bank (formerly ...
From post-office schemes, bank/NBFC FDs, annuity plans of insurance firms to MFs’ systematic withdrawal plans, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...