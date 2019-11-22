Tecumseh India unveils new unit cooler line-up

Tecumseh Products Company, a global leader and developer of innovative commercial refrigeration technologies, has released their new unit cooler line-up at Refcold India being held in Hyderabad.

Along with the release of their unit coolers, Tecumseh showcased their portfolio of compressors and condensing units for commercial refrigeration applications.

Jegapriyan Govindarajan, Managing Director of Tecumseh India, said, “India has a great potential for cold chain. The release of our new unit coolers adds to our growing portfolio of industry leading, value-added refrigeration systems. We look forward to working with customers in India to develop solutions which meet their current and future needs.”

Tecumseh’s unit coolers offer a wide range of cooling capacity from 2.4 to 57.4 kW and provide excellent heat exchange efficiency and air circulation. Due to their compact size and light weight, Tecumseh’s unit coolers greatly reduce installation time and are equipped with a removable side panel and hinged drain pan, making it easy for service and maintenance. The unit coolers are suitable for a wide variety of applications.

The release of Tecumseh’s new unit coolers comes just a few weeks after the company inaugurated the new state-of-the-art Global Technology Centre in India to enhance the development of value-added systems and next-generation compressors.

The new technology centre and the release of their unit cooler line proves Tecumseh is focused on pushing innovation and new technology in the Indian region.

Founded in 1934 in Tecumseh Products Company LLC, is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, US. It is a leading global manufacturer of hermetic reciprocating, rotary and scroll compressors ranging in capacity from 1/15th to 30 horsepower, as well as offering a complete line of condensing units and systems for use in residential and commercial refrigeration and air conditioning applications.