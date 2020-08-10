Tejas Networks gets ₹66-crore defence purchase order from L&T Construction

Tejas Networks has announced that it has received a purchase order of ₹66 crore from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction, to supply its GPON based fibre-broadband products and high-performance Metro Ethernet switches for an Indian defence network project.

The order was received during last quarter and the first set of supplies have started this quarter, said the company to the exchanges.

L&T Construction is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over $21 billion in revenue and operating in 30 plus countries.

Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks, said, “We are honoured to be selected as a communications equipment supplier for this prestigious Indian defence project. It is a matter of great pride that our designed and made in India GPON OLT/ONT products and Metro Ethernet switches will be deployed in this strategic network. This win reinforces our technology strengths and credibility as a trusted provider of defence communication equipment to tri-services, since we have earlier supplied our DWDM and Layer-3 Multi-Gigabit Ethernet switches for the Indian Navy network and our Layer-2 Gigabit Ethernet switches for the Indian Air Force network.

“With over 10,000 nodes installed in various defence networks across India, we have demonstrated that we are making great progress towards realising the vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” for secured communication infrastructure.”