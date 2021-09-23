Tejas Networks to enhance Airtel’s optical network capacity in key metropolitan markets

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Tejas Networks on Thursday said it has been selected by Bharti Airtel to enhance Airtel’s optical network capacity in key metropolitan markets.
Tejas will supply, install and support its TJ1600 DWDM/OTN products to extend Airtel’s optical networks towards the edge, supporting 5G backhaul, B2B services and broadband applications. The enhanced capacity will enable Airtel to deliver a superior experience to its customers as data consumption in India grows rapidly, a statement from the company said.
“Airtel has been making significant investments in expanding its metro network capacity as part of its 5G readiness and for catering to increased bandwidth consumption by fixed-line and enterprise customers. We are delighted to partner with Tejas in this key network intervention that will enable us to deliver a world-class experience to our customers,” Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer of Bharti Airtel, said.
“Under this new contract, we will provide our multi-terabit TJ1600 DWDM/OTN products to augment Airtel’s metro network capacity right up the network edge. Our TJ1600 platform, with its “pay-as-you-grow” modular design supporting 100Gbps to 600Gbps wavelengths and a universal OTN/DWDM architecture offering advanced bandwidth expansion and optimization, is gaining significant traction among leading telecom service providers around the globe,” Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks, said.
Tejas Networks designs develop and sell high-performance networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas products utilize programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards.
