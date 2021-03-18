Telecom operators make upfront payments to DoT for spectrum

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Telecom operators have started making upfront payments for spectrum, with Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio) depositing ₹5,019.84 crore and Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) ₹574.65 crore. Bharti Airtel is expected to make the payments by the end of the day.
RJio and VIL made the payments to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the recently concluded spectrum auction, sources close to the development said.
In the shortest spectrum auction since 2013, operators bought airwaves worth ₹77,814.80 crore in the 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz and 2300 MHz bands on March 2.
Spectrum aution: Telcos buy airwaves worth ₹77,815 crore
RJio bought most spectrum worth ₹57,122.65 crore. RJio bought 488.35 MHz in the 800 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2300 MHz bands, while Bharti Airtel picked 355.45 MHz of spectrum amounting to ₹18,698.75 crore. VIL bought 11.8 MHz of airwaves worth ₹1,993.40 crore as the right to use spectrum. A total quantity of 2308.80 MHz spectrum was put to auction, including spectrum expiring by December 2021
