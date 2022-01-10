Telugu film actor Venkatesh invests in BikeWo

Telugu film actor Venkatesh Dagggubati has announced an undisclosed investment in BikeWo, an electrict vehicle (two-wheeler) servicing and charging point network.

As part of the agreement, the Hyderabad-based smart hub network (EV servicing and charging points network) brand has appointed the actor as its brand ambassador.

“This association will helps us expand our EV servicing and charging networks in different parts of the country,” a BikeWo statement has said.

“This will be a long-term collaboration that will help the brand to grow and scale in order to meet its ambitious target of installing 20,000 EV charging points pan-India by 2025,” Vidhyasagar Reddy, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of BikeWo, said.

Besides laying infrastructure for EV two-wheeler charging and servicing, the firm encouraged entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs, through its unique franchise network, Venkatesh Daggubati said.

Before founding BikeWo, Vidhyasagar worked for Freshworks and “brought in key strategic accounts and led the sales of their flagship product – Freshsales,” the statement said.