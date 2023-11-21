Early-stage venture capital firm Wavemaker Partners has led the seed+ funding round for Vama.app — a platform for temple-related services including e-puja, e-darshan, and astrology services — with an investment of $1.1 million.

Existing marquee investors such as Lisa Gokongwei-Cheng and Harit Nagpal participated in this round. Several micro-VC investors including Blume Founders Fund, Alluvium, Untitled VC, and angels such as Burak Buyukdemir and Dhruv Bahl also participated, taking the seed+ amount to $1.5 million.

“The freshly raised funds will be used by the start-up to acquire talent, bolster product development, and improve its technology, with a vision to further expand its user base,” a statement added.

The start-up plans an extensive integration of its temple-related services besides scaling up its astrology vertical, it added.

“Our primary goal is to expand our team and enhance our technological capabilities to deliver an unmatched digital experience to devotees worldwide. This latest funding round will fuel our efforts to develop a cutting-edge technology platform. We are delighted to have achieved a product-market fit that deeply resonates with our users,” said Vama.app co-founder Manu Jain.

Established in late-2020 by Aacharya Dev, Himanshu Semwal, and Jain, Vama.app has so far raised about $2.8 million in funding.

“We aim to transform the traditional offline mandir [temple] ecosystem into a digital realm through content-driven products designed to captivate, empower, and promote enduring engagement,” Jain added.

“By combining astrology and digital temple access in an easily accessible platform, Vama’s ingenious approach has paved the way for an extraordinary venture that helps users address their spiritual needs. Vama’s incredible journey speaks volumes about its resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence within the faith-tech sector. We have faith in Vama’s potential to become India’s largest digital spiritual platform,” Phuong Tran, Investment Principal, Wavemaker Partners said.