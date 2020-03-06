Teoary Lounge opens third outlet in Hyderabad

Tea serving lounge Teoary Lounges has opened its third outlet in Hyderabad, at the Skyview Social Lobby in the IT hub of Hitec City.

Teaory, part of Exotic Blooming Teas, founded by badminton player Neelima Chowdary Chadalawada, currently has two outlets in the city, at Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills. The boot-strapped tea chain is set to expand to other cities in a phased manner through the franchise model.

“Exotic Blooming Teas sources teas from around the world and blends them with flowers, spices and fruits to bring exclusive variety to every cup of your tea,” said Chadalawada in a release. “We are providing the very best global infusions of more than 40 varieties of teas which have hot, iced, black and even floral and fruity, honey and beautiful and luxurious teaware to make the experience an exotic one.”

Cashews are roasted in pure cow ghee and blended with pepper and pink salt and organic jaggery to go with EBT Luxury Teas.