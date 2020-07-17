Tesla assures no big virus outbreak in companies’ facilities

Tesla, an American electric vehicle and clean energy company, said to its 55,000 employees that the coronavirus outbreak has not exploded in the companies’ facilities located globally, Associated Press reported.

Tesla wrote an email to its employees on Wednesday claiming that the company reported less than 10 Covid-19 cases that had been transmitted in the workplace since January.

However, a report published earlier on its website stated that over 130 employees have tested positive for the virus.

Recently, Laurie Shelby, Tesla’s Vice-President of environmental, safety and health, also stated that Tesla is monitoring 130 positive patients that may have picked up the virus in the office premise as well as outside.

Shelby’s statement came in response to Electrek.co that alleged over 130 Tesla employees have tested positive, while hundreds are waiting for test results.

She further revealed that less than 0.25 per cent of employees worldwide have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which equals just over 137 workers.

Responding to Electreck, she said that the validation of the report is still in process and employees might have been infected with the virus but had not entered the Tesla site.

“Nearly all — more than 99.99 per cent — of these occurrences were not cases of a virus transmitted at work,” Shelby wrote in the email.

“Most of the positive cases resulted from an individual living with or travelling with someone with Covid-19 and have returned to work after recovering from home,” she added as cited in the Associated Press report.

According to the Washington Post report published last month, two Tesla workers had been fired after citing their failure to return to work, while officials opted for unpaid leave to protect themselves and family members from contracting the virus.