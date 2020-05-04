Companies

Tesla cars to get Minecraft and Pokemon Go: CEO Elon Musk

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on May 04, 2020 Published on May 04, 2020

Elon Musk.   -  Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk proposed the idea of installing games like Minecraft and Pokemon Go into Tesla care. The CEO took to Twitter and wrote: "Minecraft has amazing legs."

"Anyone think they can get a good multiplayer Minecraft working on Teslas? Or maybe create a game that interacts virtually with reality like Pokémon Go while driving safely? Like a complex version of Pac-man or Mario Kart?" he added in his Twitter thread.

Musk’s idea to include renowned video games into Tesla cars was earlier discussed in January when he held a poll on the microblogging site asking Twitterati if they would like The Witcher video game to be installed in the cars.

One follower said it would "even be greater if I could play Minecraft in my tesla (and my kid would love it too)."

"Agreed, v[ery] important," Musk responded.

Musk has been on the news for quite a while for his controversial tweets. Recently, he had tweeted saying that Tesla stock was "too high" that had led to Tesla's market value go down by $14 billion in hours. Musk's own stake amounting to $3 billion fell.

His earlier notorious tweet in August 2018 when he had posted about Tesla "going private, funding secured" at $420 a share, cost him his role as Tesla Chairman, Livemint reported.

 

