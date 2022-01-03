Tesla delivers nearly 1 million vehicles globally in 2021

Elon Musk's automaker Tesla delivered nearly 1 million vehicles globally in 2021.

The company's deliveries increase 87 per cent in 2021, up from 499,550 vehicles delivered in 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company achieved production of more than 305,000 vehicles and deliveries of over 308,000 vehicles.

13,109 units produced were of Model S/X during the quarter while delivery of the vehicle totalled 11,750. It produced 292,731 units of its Model 3/Y in Q4 2021 while delivering 296,85 units.

In 2021, it delivered over 936,000 vehicles. As for its Model S/X, 24,390 units of the model were produced while 24,964 were delivered. Model 3/Y accounted for 906,032 units produced and 911,208 units delivered.

The company had set a target to increase deliveries by 50 per cent. Tesla recorded nearly 1 million deliveries during last year, riding out the global chip shortage while ramping up production in China.

"Great work by Tesla team worldwide!" CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter reacting to the company's sales figures.