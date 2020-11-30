Companies

Tesla gets nod from China to sell Shanghai-made Model Y SUV

Reuters Shanghai | Updated on November 30, 2020 Published on November 30, 2020

Tesla Inc has obtained permission to start selling its Shanghai-made Model Y sports utility vehicle in China, according to documents released by the country’s industry ministry.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology published the approval on its website on Monday. The US electric vehicle maker is expanding its car factory in Shanghai, where it is making Model 3 electric sedans.

