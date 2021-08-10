Texprocil urges govt to remove logistics hurdles to boost exports

Texprocil, the cotton textile promotion council of India, has urged the government to ease logistics bottlenecks to boost exports, as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent address to industry.

Manoj Kumar Patodia, Texprocil chairman, said acute shortage of containers and lack of adequate focus on logistics development were major challenges in boosting exports.

The government should take immediate steps to resolve the issue of container shortage, which is worsening day-by-day, he added.

Patodia also urged the Government to include textiles in the priority list while negotiating for free trade agreements with the UK, Canada, Australia and the European Union.

In his address to exporters, Modi had emphasised the need to increase exports manifold to help the country achieve the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The government’s assurance that it would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the exporters and help expand the international market for domestic goods will go a long way in achieving the goals of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, said Patodia.

The extension of the Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes (RoSCTL) scheme to made-ups and garments for three years will lead to significant growth in exports, he said.

Meanwhile, B Timothy, Vice-President, All-India Importers and Exporters Association, said the export target set by the Prime Minister envisages an increase of 37 per cent over the last financial year and is achievable, given the fast pace of global economic recovery from Covid.