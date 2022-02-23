Textbook publisher S Chand expects normal sales in FY22 with schools re-opening in Q4

Textbook publisher S Chand and Company is expecting a “normal sales season for FY22” with “strong tailwinds” of school re-openings on revenues. The NSE-listed company has also hiked prices across its portfolio by 5-10 per cent after a gap of two years.

According to Atul Soni, Head of Investor Relations, Strategy and M&A at S Chand And Company Ltd, the months of December and January saw the full impact of the Omicron variant. However, the wave receded faster than the previous ones, and physical classes are re-starting across many states.

Among the other positives, vaccination for the 15-18-year age group, which started in January, is on at a strong pace. The group is expected to be fully vaccinated by March.

“The pace of school openings is heartening and increases confidence for a normal sales season for FY22. We are going into the sales season on the back of strong tailwinds of school re-openings, in full swing after two years, and a price hike across our product portfolio,” he told BusinessLine

School re-openings pan-India are expected by February-end. Textbook sales are typically a seasonal phenomenon, with the January to March period being among the peak months.

The price hikes, Soni said, would be enough to see through the corresponding increase in cost of items such as paper. The company has also been working on bringing down operating costs, which came down by 40 per cent to Rs 180 crore levels in FY21, from Rs 330 crore in FY19.

For the October-December quarter (Q3FY22), the textbook publisher saw total income increase to Rs 52 crore, up 41 per cent YoY, while losses came down 4 per cent YoY to Rs 44.7 crore.

S Chand And Company is moving towards a structurally lower inventory level. “We are targeting a Rs 80 crore to Rs 100 crore inventory by Q4FY22,” he added. Inventory levels, which were around Rs 282.6 crore in December 2018, have come down to Rs 176.3 crore for the quarter-ending December 2021.

The receivable days stood at 150 days (versus 276 days in Q4FY21), a reduction of 126 days during the nine-month period.

Debt reduction

According to Soni, the company will look to be net debt zero by Q4 of next fiscal. “We have moved to a fundamentally lower debt profile for the company. We are looking to reach net debt zero levels by Q4FY23 on the back of increased cash flow generation,” he said.

The gross debt for Q3FY22 stood at Rs 189.6 crore versus Rs 229.2 crore in the year-ago-period – a reduction of Rs 39.6 crore. On the other hand, net debt came down to Rs 157.1 crore in the October–December period, versus Rs 199.1 crore in Q3FY21 – a reduction of Rs 42 crore.

“By the end of this fiscal, our net debt is expected to be below the Rs 100-crore range,” he said.