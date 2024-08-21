Thai Airways has selected RateGain Travel Technologies Limited for a multi-year partnership to enhance its pricing intelligence. It will use RateGain’s AirGain platform to optimise pricing strategies across its network of domestic and international routes.

The shares of RateGain Travel Technologies Limited were trading at ₹729.95, up by ₹9.15 or 1.27 per cent, on the NSE at 10.40 am.

Meanwhile, Thai Airways has just reported a 10.7 per cent increase in total revenue for the first quarter of 2024, reaching 45,955 million baht. The airline plans to expand its fleet from 79 to 89 by 2025.

The partnership with RateGain aims to support its goal of offering competitively priced travel options to a diverse range of passengers.

Vinay Varma, Senior Vice President and General Manager at AirGain, said, “This alliance underscores the importance of building innovative pricing strategies by airlines, especially given Thailand’s growing appeal as a premier tourist destination. The need for such airlines to remain at the forefront of pricing strategy to attract global travellers is more pressing than ever. We are delighted with the opportunity and eager to contribute to Thai Airways’ journey towards pricing optimisation and reinforcing its market leadership, ensuring it continues to meet the demands of international tourists and maintain its esteemed position.”