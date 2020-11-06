Thai Airways seeks buyers for 34 used planes as part of restructuring plan

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
Thai Airways International PCL said on Friday it was looking for potential buyers for 34 used Airbus SE and Boeing Co planes as part of its restructuring plan.
The sale of the planes, which are narrow-bodied and wide-bodied aircraft that range between 12 and 28 years old, would require the bankruptcy court‘s approval, the airline said in a statement.
Thailand’s bankruptcy court in September allowed Thai Airways to proceed with a plan to restructure 245 billion baht ($7.98 billion) of debt as fallout from the coronavirus pandemic added to woes at the airline, which has been struggling since 2012.
ALSO READ With planes grounded, aviation finds new ways to ‘fly’
The airline said the sale of the planes would be consistent with its reorganisation plan, which would cut its fleet size as part of an effort to manage costs.
It is accepting expressions of interest in the 34 jets on a website. They include four-engined Airbus A340s and Boeing 747s that are less fuel efficient than newer models and are not in high demand from buyers.
Other types for sale include Boeing 777s, 737-400s and an Airbus A300, with delivery available in the first or second quarter of 2021 on an “as-is, where-is” condition, according to the website.
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
The vote count in the US general election reveals a deepening of the schisms that brought Trump to power
A dargah in a North Karnataka village retains the secular traditions and principles that once defined India
To ask, did you hide feminine symbols in the patriarchal Church of the time?
Terrie Samundra’s Kaali Khuhi, now streaming on Netflix, uses the horror genre to highlight Punjab’s history ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...