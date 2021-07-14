Companies

Thai PTT power unit invests $453 million in Avaada Energy

Reuters Bangkok | Updated on July 14, 2021

GPSC, a unit of state-owned PTT, considers India as a focus country for renewable energy

Thai electricity firm Global Renewable Synergy Company Pcl (GPSC) said it had bought 41.6 per cent of India’s Avaada Energy for 14.8 billion baht ($453.29 million).

“The investment in this platform aligns with the company’s growth strategy in the renewable energy business,” GPSC chief executive Worawat Pitayasiri said in a statement late on Tuesday.

GPSC, a unit of state-owned PTT Pcl, considers India as a focus country for renewable energy expansion.

The deal comes days after another PTT unit, PTT Global Chemical Pcl, announced a $4.75-billion acquisition of German coating resins maker Allnex.

Published on July 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

merger, acquisition and takeover
renewable energy
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.