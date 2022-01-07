Thalappakatti Biriyani forays into Kerala, to focus on South India and Sri Lanka

Thalappakatti Biriyani is ramping up its presence in South India and Sri Lanka beginning with the launch of its first outlet in Kerala. Dindigul’s popular restaurant chain will launch 12 more outlets by March this year.

Having launched an outlet in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, the company will be launching five restaurants in Kochi in the next four months. “While the heritage brand has a national and international presence in Dubai, Paris, Kuala Lumpur and California, we have been able to successfully retain the authentic taste and flavours, besides the South Indian dining experience in all of the branches”, Ashutosh Bihani, CEO, Thalappakatti Hotels (P) Ltd said. According to him, the F&B market in India is estimated at ₹4 lakh crore and of this, the share of organised segment is ₹1.5 lakh crore. Biryani is the single largest contributor to the F&B segment, which is growing at a CAGR of 15 per cent. But it is highly fragmented, with taste and flavour of biriyani changes in every 100 km. This is the reason for the company to invest in the biryani space, he said, adding that Chennai is top is the top consumer of biryani followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Impact of Covid

Asked on the impact on Covid, Bihani said, “We made the business suitable for delivery and takeaway in the pandemic times from a business that had witnessed less than 20 per cent in delivery in the pre-Covid times.” However, he went on to add that the Omicron variant is posing a threat, registering a 15 per cent drop in dining due to restrictions in the movement of people.On the financials, he said “We are one of the profitable businesses in the country and have garnered a turnover of ₹32 crore in December alone from 90 operating outlets. More than 70 per cent of the revenue is generated from repeat customers”. On the quality aspects, he said the company adopts stringent process in sourcing materials for masalas, rice and meat and ensure end-to-end traceability. Majority of the supply materials are sourced from organised farms.