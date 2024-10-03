Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra received 1,76,218 bookings of its newly launched Mahindra Thar ROXX.

The company that opened its bookings on Thursday stated that over one lakh bookings were done within the first 60 minutes.

The deliveries of Thar ROXX will commence from Dussehra. Thar ROXX was launched on August 15, Thar is a popular model for the company.

The company, on Tuesday, reported a 24 per cent year-on-year growth in its domestic wholesalers with 51,062 units in September, as compared to 41,267 units in September last year.

The company sold 51,062 SUVs in September, a growth of 24 per cent and 87,839 total vehicles, a growth of 16 per cent, according to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

He added that the company launched the all-new VEERO this month in the LCV segment (under 3.5 tonnes), built on India’s first multi-energy modular commercial vehicle platform.

“As we enter into the festivities of Navratri, we open bookings for the much-awaited Thar ROXX on October 3,” he said.

