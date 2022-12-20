The Ayurveda Experience announced an investment of ₹50 crore led by Anicut Capital and with participation from Sharrp Ventures (Mariwala Family Office), Singularity Ventures and others. With this, the D2C Ayurveda brand has now raised ₹105 crore of primary Capital, in addition to approximately ₹30 crore of Secondary Shares being purchased by investors over the years.

The D2C house of ayurveda wellness brands said it aims to grow at a CAGR of 46 per cent in the next 5 years and claimed to have achieved more than ₹235 crore of revenue in the last 12 months.

Besides India, the D2C start-up has a presence in North America, Europe, and Australia.

Rishabh Chopra, Founder & CEO, the Ayurveda Experience said the company currently has an annualised revenue run rate of over ₹280 crore. He added, “These funds will be deployed to enter new geographies and expand our base in existing markets, they will also be used to enhance the group’s R&D, Supply Chain and Manufacturing strength, a significant amount of investment will also go towards technologies that will personalise the experience for customers on the platform.”

The Ayurveda Experience opened its first store in US in October.

Dhruv Kapoor, Partner, Anicut Capital said, “The Ayurveda Experience being one of the main players will surely make leaps in success with the team they have and this fundraise will help them to reach the deeper markets of the country. We look forward to seeing them complete their next set of goals and showcasing their true potential.”

