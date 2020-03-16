The Chennai Angels invests ₹2.5 crore in The Indus Valley

Plenty in the pipeline: Detect gears to crack the US oil and gas market
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
The Chennai Angels (TCA) on Monday announced an additional investment of ₹2.5 crore, in a bridge round, in online healthy kitchen products brand called The Indus Valley. The funds will be used to expand their presence in India’s home and kitchen products space.
“We are excited to see the growth in The Indus Valley. We believe that the company has great growth potential. This bridge round reaffirms our conviction of the product, the model and core team,” said Chandu Nair, who led the investment from The Chennai Angels.
“We see this second round of investment from TCA as a token of faith. We have grown 500 per cent over the previous financial year and on track for very aggressive growth next year as well,” said Jagadeesh Kumar of The Indus Valley.
The Chennai-based start-up sells primarily online on www.theindusvalley.in and on e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart.
