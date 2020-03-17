The Live Love Laugh Foundation appoints Ananth Narayanan to its Board

The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) has appointed Ananth Narayanan to its board of trustees. Narayanan is the co-founder and CEO of Medlife, India’s largest e-health company. Previously, he was the CEO of Myntra – Jabong.

In September 2019, the TLLLF had launched 'Live, Love, Laugh - a lecture series with Deepika Padukone'. The aim of the annual event is to invite the world’s foremost thinkers and achievers to present their ideas that could help shape the global mental health narrative.

Deepika Padukone, Founder, The Live Love Laugh Foundation said: “India is affected with the same level of mental health issues as anywhere else in the world which makes awareness and research important. This can have a massive impact in the way we look at mental health and help address the stigma surrounding it. While awareness is key, there is also a need to look at how to solve problems at scale. One way to do this is to make use of technology.”